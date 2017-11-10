13-year-old North Lawndale twins take part in church's Thanksgiving gala

CHICAGO (WLS) --Floyd and Llyod, the 13-year-old twins ABC7 has been following as they navigate life in North Lawndale, took part in a special event on the city's West Side Friday night.
The twins took part in Harmony Community Church's annual Thanksgiving gala. This year the event raised money to help turn the church's worship space into an area for recreation and tutoring.
"Let my friends come and, instead of being on the street and stuff, we can come and fellowship, and do homework, and whatever we need to pass the next grade," Floyd Russell said.
The twins were also honored for their work with the congregation, including their volunteer efforts with the church's food pantry.