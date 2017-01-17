SOCIETY

Aurora brothers welcome first children on same day

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Two Aurora brothers share a special bond: they were married on the same day and on Sunday they both became fathers for the first time.

Jose and Ivan Favela were a little surprised to find themselves at Rush-Copley Medical Center this weekend, in neighboring rooms, with the same doctor delivering their sons.

Even the brothers can't quite seem to believe the series of events that got them to this point. They announced to their family, on the same day, that they were getting married. They tied the knot with their wives in a joint wedding. And the next step they'd do together, too.

"He said, 'You're going to be an uncle.' I was telling him, 'You're going to be an uncle too,'" Jose said.

Though the babies weren't due the same day, the mothers joked they might find themselves at the hospital together. Sunday, they were surprised to find that's just what happened.

"I'm happy for them, and us too," said Sarai Duran.

"I guess we just have to enjoy it. A big party all the time," said Elvia Chaidez.

The babies, Rodrigo and Josue, were born at Rush-Copley just hours apart. Their parents are overjoyed.

"He's just incredible. He's going to be my little engine to keep it going in life," Ivan said.

The hospital said this is not the first time siblings have had children there on the same day, but they have never seen anything quite like this. Mothers and babies all left the hospital Thursday evening.
Related Topics:
societysiblingsbabyAurora
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon held in Chicago
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Hundreds of young ballerinas compete for scholarships
'Was that Godzilla?' Giant gator spotted at nature center
More Society
Top Stories
Obama commutes sentence for convicted conspirator Oscar Lopez-Rivera
Oswego teen saves stranger's life with quick-thinking CPR
5-year-old girl shot, taken to hospital by family
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
School bus rolls over on I-294 after driver suffers seizure
Bill would let women sue doctors who perform their abortions
Show More
Olivet Nazarene University marching band to perform at inauguration
1 questioned after woman found dead in Glendale Heights home
Report: Garry McCarthy issued subpoena in Jackson divorce
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
94-year-old woman graduates from college with 4.0 GPA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
More Photos