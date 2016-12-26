Avid cyclist spreads word about life-saving blood drives

A local woman is using her pedal power to help give the gift of life.Kathy Schubert, an avid cyclist, needed a destination. For the last 15 years, her destination has been Red Cross Blood Drives."I like riding my bike. It keeps me in shape. I rode today and it's what, 9 degrees outside? Proud of it," Schubert said.Schubert rides her bike to stay fit and give back. She started volunteering with the Red Cross in 2001 after a chance encounter."The first time I volunteered was because I went to a dinner for donors and I sat next to the person that was in charge of recruiting volunteers for the Red Cross. I said, 'Well, what do they do?' She said one of the things they do is recruit for blood drives. I've been doing it ever since," Schubert said.One of the first events she organized for the Red Cross was days after 9/11, when there was an urgent need for blood."I like knowing I'm helping to save lives. I don't go anywhere without my flyers about the next blood drive. I'm proud to represent the Red Cross in any way," Schubert said.Through volunteering and recruitment over the years, she has helped collect more than 5,000 pints of blood. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is coming up on Jan. 9, but now is the time to register. The drive will be held at a new location downtown - at the Hyatt Regency. The second location is once again in the southwest suburbs at the Drake Oak Brook Hotel.Make an appointment for the blood drive right now by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.