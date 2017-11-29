SOCIETY

Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction with viral photo

Brittni Medina smiles as she takes a photo while breastfeeding at Disneyland.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
A photo of a local woman breastfeeding publicly at Disneyland has gone viral, sparking both supportive and negative reactions.

Brittni Medina posted the picture on a Facebook page dedicated to breastfeeding moms. In the post, she says that she was standing in line to take a picture when her 10-month-old got hungry, so she took off her top and decided to nurse him.

In the photo, you can see two women in the background, angry - one of them crossing her arms - as Medina smiles at the camera and feeds her son.

"Well these ladies were so angry by it my husband just had to take a picture. Peep the haters," she wrote.



Medina's post instantly went viral and has been shared more than 1,000 times. Several of the comments are positive and encouraging, but not all.

Overall, Medina said she's grateful for the support.

"I've gotten both negative and positive but the support has outweighed the negative," Medina said. "I'm so proud of all the moms losing the cover. The law fully supports us."

In California, mothers are legally allowed to breastfeed in public.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybreast feedingdisneylandviralu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Most popular holiday songs of the past 50 years
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Chicago Magazine's Chicagoans of the Year
ABC7's Alan Krashesky gives keynote speech at Rotary Club of Chicago lunch
More Society
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Metra, Amtrak trains delayed due to Union Station derailment
Man wanted for beating, robbing woman near CTA stop turns himself in
Man tied up by carjacker in his Noble Square garage
2 teens plead guilty in Facebook Live sex assault of girl, 15
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker, 24, charged in 4 murders
Trump retweets videos about Muslims from far-right British group
AMBER ALERT: FBI investigates if new images show missing girl
Show More
Bone treats could be deadly for dogs, FDA says
Gunman on the run after robbing Bellagio casino
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Woman, 64, dies days after she was found with head stuck in fence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos