Cara Clothing Drive

Drop Gently Used Business Attire at All 34 CD One Price Cleaners Feb. 23 Through March 31
CD One Price Cleaners is partnering for the fourth consecutive year with not-for-profit Cara to collect gently used interview-worthy clothing for men and women, now through March 31.
All 34 CD One Price locations will serve as donation sites for gently used professional attire, including suits, dresses, pants, shirts, blouses, overcoats and other items (in all sizes). CD One Price will clean, press and deliver donated clothing to the not-for-profit foundation that prepares and inspires individuals to break away from the cycle of homelessness and poverty.
"We're inspired by Cara and their mission to help people find and keep quality employment," said Jonathon Reckles, director of marketing, CD One Price Cleaners. "Our team and customers really get behind the drive, and we encourage anyone who can help to drop items with us day or night."
With a goal of 2,000 wardrobe items for Cara recipients, CD One Price is challenging existing customers and community members to dig deep into wardrobes and make this drive the biggest yet.
Cara participant and success story Tari, seen here at a local CD One Price with a new look and positive attitude, is just one of Cara's success stories in progress. "Tari embodies what Cara is all about, she was honored and beyond enthusiastic to help spread the word about this clothing drive," added Mark Toriski, marketing and communications manager, Cara. "It costs more than $6,000 for us to work with just one client and appropriate wardrobe pieces are a necessary element to find that confidence and mojo needed to not only get a quality job but keep it too. We're appreciative of all who donate items via this drive to give our participants a fresh look for their second chance. "
Learn more about the clothing drive at www.cdonepricecleaners.com/cara.
About Cara
Cara's non-for-profit foundation prepares and inspires individuals to break away from the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Since 1991, they have placed more than 6,000 people into 9,200 jobs in Chicago and beyond. Learn more at www.carachicago.org.
About CD One Price Cleaners
CD One Price Cleaners is based in suburban Chicago. Founded in 2001, the company operates 34 franchises and corporate owned locations in the Midwest. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or visit http://www.cdoneprice.com.
