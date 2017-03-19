SOCIETY

Celebrate you during Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
March is Women's History Month. And while it's important to remember and honor the contributions of the past, you should also look toward your future.

Maisha Wynn, lifestyle specialist and author of "The Wynning Way", said many women don't do enough to live like their best. Too much stress can lead to heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

Wynn says to embrace the word "No." Don't put too much on your schedule and make sure to give yourself an opportunity to relax. It could also help to turn off your phone and computers to focus on you. Give yourself a spa day or simply relax at home. Maisha Wynn stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about more ways having a winning lifestyle.

Celebrating Women Who Wynn
Date: Thursday, March 30th
Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Mariano's West Loop, 40 South Halsted Street

Admission/ Ticket Prices: No. However, we encourage those to attend the event to purchase our book, The Wynning Way. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
Deadline to register: March 29
Is this open to the public? Yes. This is a celebration. Honoring great women leaders in Chicago!
For more details: www.livetowynn.com
