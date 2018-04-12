SOCIETY

Chance the Rapper hosts 25th birthday party in Chicago; proceeds benefit his charity SocialWorks

Chance The Rapper announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation at the Westcott Elementary School, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tickets are on sale now for Chance the Rapper's 25th birthday party on April 21 in Chicago.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will donate proceeds from the event to his charity, SocialWorks, which seeks to support Chicago youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement.

"My birthday party is going to be a blast and I'm super excited for everyone to join me as I'm blessed to celebrate another year," the Chicago native said in a statement.

Tickets, which range from $100 and $250, include a top-shelf open bar and passed food. VIP table packages - ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 - are also available. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event will be held at 10pm to 1am at LiqrBox, 873 N. Orleans St., Chicago

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychance the rapperChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Crystal Lake boy, 6, wins hospital gown design contest
Legendary Chicago salon owner Mario Tricoci talks about new endeavor
Women rally in Chicago on Equal Pay Day
Humans of Wrigleyville: A look inside Sluggers
More Society
Top Stories
Teen charged in murders of Bradley University student from Chicago, man
Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting
Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed in Lincoln Park
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion
Historic Hinsdale home burned in massive fire
Chicago twins likely cornerstone of burgeoning case against El Chapo
Police: Man shot in hand in Gage Park Chuck E. Cheese parking lot
Show More
Crystal Lake boy, 6, wins hospital gown design contest
Man charged in Rockford charter bus shooting
'Black Panther' inspires first 'WakandaCon' in Chicago
Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for autopilot deadly crash
More News