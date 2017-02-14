Chicagoans explain the meaning of love

What is love? Poets and the greatest writers in history have tried to answer that question almost since the beginning of time. And it has never been answered-until now.It's that one day of the year when people are reminded to say those three little words, those eight little letters and two spacesBut Valentine's Day is much more than candies and flowers. Valentine's Day is about love.ABC 7 asked Chicagoans what love meant to them."What is love? Love is freedom," one woman said. "Love is trust, love is fun.""A whole bunch of emotions put together to look at somebody and want to be with them forever," one man said."It's a feeling and it's a verb...meaning action. So I want you to show me not tell me," one Chicagoan said."Life, family, friends even people you don't even know," another man said."I don't know how to explain it. It's just caring for someone that's special for you," another Chicagoan said.To some, love is fun and flowers and a shoulder to lean on, and a kiss in public when you don't care if anyone's watching.ABC 7 Chicago also asked Chicagoans, "If you could say 'I love you,' on this Valentine's Day to anyone in the history of the world who would it be?"One Chicagoan jokingly said they would say, "I love you," to Yo-Yo Ma.Others chose family members who passed away.