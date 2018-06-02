SOCIETY

Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday the community is honoring Hadiya Pendleton on her birthday and wearing orange to support gun violence prevention.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Saturday the community is honoring Hadiya Pendleton on her birthday and wearing orange to support gun violence prevention.

Saturday would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 21st birthday. The 15 year old was shot to death back in 2013, a week after performing with the King High School Band at President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

Her friends began wearing orange in Pendleton's honor and since then it's become the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. Friday also marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

More than a thousand students and teachers marched through the South Side demanding peace. The students from Perspectives Charters schools carried signs and chanted up State Street, calling for Chicagoans to put down their guns.

"We want to see less violence...we just want to do something different," said Marion Funches, a junior at Perspectives Charter.

The march has taken place every year since Pendleton was killed in 2013. Hadiya's family will be at the event today along with other parents who have lost their sons and daughters to gun violence.

The "Wear Orange Party for Peace" kicks off at 10 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhadiya pendletongun violencegun controlChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out with kids at home
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights icon, reflects on youth, comics and MLK
Puerto Ricans in Chicago brace for more storms at hurricane season begins
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago man charged 10 years after alleged sexual abuse of 6-year-old boy
Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked
Forensic psychiatrist who consulted on JonBenet Ramsey case killed
Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest
Friends: Body found in Chicago River is missing boater's
With top Chicago mob boss dead, Outfit looks for new blood
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Son-in-law denied bond in beating death of 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman
Show More
Car stolen from Berwyn dealership found torched
Group stole from Gold Coast store, pepper-sprayed security guard, police say
Officer gives abused puppy forever home
Danny Farquhar throws first pitch at White Sox game
More News