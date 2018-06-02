Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace

Saturday the community is honoring Hadiya Pendleton on her birthday and wearing orange to support gun violence prevention.Saturday would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 21st birthday. The 15 year old was shot to death back in 2013, a week after performing with the King High School Band at President Barack Obama's second inauguration.Her friends began wearing orange in Pendleton's honor and since then it's become the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. Friday also marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day.More than a thousand students and teachers marched through the South Side demanding peace. The students from Perspectives Charters schools carried signs and chanted up State Street, calling for Chicagoans to put down their guns."We want to see less violence...we just want to do something different," said Marion Funches, a junior at Perspectives Charter.The march has taken place every year since Pendleton was killed in 2013. Hadiya's family will be at the event today along with other parents who have lost their sons and daughters to gun violence.The "Wear Orange Party for Peace" kicks off at 10 a.m.