SOCIETY

Dovetail Project teaches young men how to be fathers

EMBED </>More Videos

Making us Chicago Proud is an organization called The Dovetail Project. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Making us Chicago Proud is an organization called The Dovetail Project.

It's a program aimed at helping young, African American men become better fathers and now you can register to become a part of it all.

The founder of the Dovetail Project, Sheldon Smith, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the project.

Registration for the next Dovetail Project session is now open. You have to be a father between the ages 17 and 24 to sign up.

The program begins on September 24. The deadline to register is September 7. It is free.

Link: http://thedovetailproject.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Artists descend upon Streator to paint town's history
Lottery ticket worth $2M sold in Willowbrook
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning continues Sunday
Chicago's minimum wage increases to $12 an hour
1 dead, 9 injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Thousands march in Loop to protest President Trump's immigration policy
Elk Grove Village crash involving dump truck, 5 cars kills 1
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
Voice recording allegedly shows teacher calling young boy a 'loser'
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Show More
Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery
LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens
Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park
Trump claims he won't ask Supreme Court candidates' opinions of Roe v. Wade
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
More News