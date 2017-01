Elizabeth Overstreet: The Relationship Investigator

A big New Year resolution for singles is finding love, so to help us with this, we brought in "The Relationship Investigator" -- Elizabeth Overstreet!She wrote two books - "The Relationship Investigator's Fast Guide to Successful Dating" and "Love You & He Will Too: The Smart Woman's Roadmap for Happy, Healthy Relationships." Overstreet gave us hints on places to meet new people and ways to break the ice when meeting new people.1.- Good place to meet professionals. Business happy hour during the week (5:30 pm - 8:00 pm). Other alternative times are brunch and weekends when people are more relaxed and laid back.Broken Shaker 19 E. Ohio St. - Very cool mixology drinks (in fact they are termed spirited) - come up with creative drinks that combine your favorite ingredients and the vibe of the bar is decorated in a 70's basement style like a Tiki bar.Website: http://freehandhotels.com/chicago/broken-shaker/ Raised Rooftop at Renaissance Hotel - feature live music after dinner and very cool aesthetics and food.Address: 1 West Upper Wacker DriveWebsite: http://www.raisedbarchicago.com/ The Graystone Tavern is a cool laid back spot (Irish Pub Feel) - decent drinks, good bar food and funny and engaging wait staff.Address: 3441 N. Sheffield AvenueWebsite: http://www.graystonetavernchicago.com/#modern-organic-thai 2. Break up the Gender Divide - Go where your tribe is - niche your dating like you do a google search - great way to do this is to participate in activities that are co-ed or where the demographic you're interested in will be in abundance.In Chicago, there is a co-ed activity based website http://s3leagues.com/index.html where you can engage in various co-ed activities like matball, bowling, skeeball, volleyball and if you are into more analytic types of activities there is even a family feud trivia option. (Highlight upcoming Super Bowl Viewing Party in February 2017)3. Meetup.com : Get specific, don't just do random stuff. Do what interests you. There will be more success in a relationship is with someone who shares common interests.4. If you hate online dating and are a bit more introverted there are options for you too:Chicago has festivals and cultural events during the winter months too - and they're inside - One cool one is called On Edge which takes place from Feb 24th - March 25th - at the Chicago Cultural Center - it includes various events around dance, theater, genre performances that have a national or international flavor of artist and companies.For other cultural event options, visit: https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca.html 5. Another great option is Randolph street market, which takes place year around - there is (antique and vintage) merchandise there from all over the world so you can meet people, shop and access eat great food in the area!Website: http://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/ And if you are into architecture, the Frank Lloyd Wright tours are an amazing way to get out there and meet people and learn about one of Chicago's great architectures.Website: http://flwright.org/tours Two caveats for finding love if you are single is to actively engage and be open to people outside of 'your type'1. Find at least 2-3 people to talk to at these events2. Lose the screen dependency i.e. put down your phone and take off your headphonesTo find out more about "The Relationship Investigator," visit: http://thenewrulesofdating.com/ Elizabeth's books on Amazon:Instagram: www.instagram.com/thenewrulesofdating Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRelationshipInvestigatorsFastGuidetoDating/ Twitter: @NewRulesDating