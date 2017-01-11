Elizabeth Overstreet: The Relationship Investigator

A big New Year resolution for singles is finding love, so to help us with this, we brought in "The Relationship Investigator" -- Elizabeth Overstreet!
She wrote two books - "The Relationship Investigator's Fast Guide to Successful Dating" and "Love You & He Will Too: The Smart Woman's Roadmap for Happy, Healthy Relationships." Overstreet gave us hints on places to meet new people and ways to break the ice when meeting new people.
ELIZABETH'S LIST OF 5 PLACES TO MEET NEW PEOPLE IN CHICAGO
Singles of all ages
1. Hotel Bars - Good place to meet professionals. Business happy hour during the week (5:30 pm - 8:00 pm). Other alternative times are brunch and weekends when people are more relaxed and laid back.
Great Hotel Bars in Chicago:
Broken Shaker 19 E. Ohio St. - Very cool mixology drinks (in fact they are termed spirited) - come up with creative drinks that combine your favorite ingredients and the vibe of the bar is decorated in a 70's basement style like a Tiki bar.
Website: http://freehandhotels.com/chicago/broken-shaker/
Raised Rooftop at Renaissance Hotel - feature live music after dinner and very cool aesthetics and food.
Address: 1 West Upper Wacker Drive
Website: http://www.raisedbarchicago.com/
Alternative to hotel Bars (Millennials and those looking for something inexpensive)
The Graystone Tavern is a cool laid back spot (Irish Pub Feel) - decent drinks, good bar food and funny and engaging wait staff.
Address: 3441 N. Sheffield Avenue
Website: http://www.graystonetavernchicago.com/#modern-organic-thai
2. Break up the Gender Divide - Go where your tribe is - niche your dating like you do a google search - great way to do this is to participate in activities that are co-ed or where the demographic you're interested in will be in abundance.
In Chicago, there is a co-ed activity based website http://s3leagues.com/index.html where you can engage in various co-ed activities like matball, bowling, skeeball, volleyball and if you are into more analytic types of activities there is even a family feud trivia option. (Highlight upcoming Super Bowl Viewing Party in February 2017)
3. Meetup.com: Get specific, don't just do random stuff. Do what interests you. There will be more success in a relationship is with someone who shares common interests.
Cool dating groups in Chicago: Dating for Nerds, Evanston's 40s and 50s Lively Singles, Chicago Young and Single and Chicago Singles Alternative
4. If you hate online dating and are a bit more introverted there are options for you too:
Chicago has festivals and cultural events during the winter months too - and they're inside - One cool one is called On Edge which takes place from Feb 24th - March 25th - at the Chicago Cultural Center - it includes various events around dance, theater, genre performances that have a national or international flavor of artist and companies.
For other cultural event options, visit: https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca.html
5. Another great option is Randolph street market, which takes place year around - there is (antique and vintage) merchandise there from all over the world so you can meet people, shop and access eat great food in the area!
Website: http://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/
And if you are into architecture, the Frank Lloyd Wright tours are an amazing way to get out there and meet people and learn about one of Chicago's great architectures.
Website: http://flwright.org/tours
TIPS ON DATING
Two caveats for finding love if you are single is to actively engage and be open to people outside of 'your type'
1. Find at least 2-3 people to talk to at these events
2. Lose the screen dependency i.e. put down your phone and take off your headphones
To find out more about "The Relationship Investigator," visit: http://thenewrulesofdating.com/
Elizabeth's books on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_20?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=elizabeth+overstreet&sprefix=elizabeth+overstreet%2Caps%2C1075&crid=3GRZMTBT948TV
Instagram: www.instagram.com/thenewrulesofdating
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRelationshipInvestigatorsFastGuidetoDating/
Twitter: @NewRulesDating
