CHICAGO PROUD

Goose Island Beer donates $300K to Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Chance the Rapper was there in person to accept a $300,000 donation to his charity from Goose Island Beer. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper was there in person to accept a $300,000 donation to his charity from Goose Island Beer.

Goose Island turns 30 this year and to celebrate the brewery presented Chance with a check. The money will help his charity, SocialWorks, continue its work of empowering young people through the arts, education and civic engagement. He's raised millions for Chicago Public Schools as well.

Like Chance, Goose Island got its start in Chicago. The brewery opened in May 1988. Thirty years and a lot of beer later, the company president said there's no better way to celebrate than with the gift.

"Chance has, just like a lot of the partners here, done a lot for the city of Chicago. And we're very proud of the city and what you've done and what's coming forward," said Todd Ahsmann, president of Goose Island Beer.

"We hope to create more resources, more programming and just more good days for the kids here," Chance said.

And if you've had a Goose Island Beer, you may have contributed to the $300,000 check. The brewery had a promotion where for every pint sold a portion of the money was donated to SocialWorks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudbeerchance the rapperdonationscharitybreweryChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Celebrate Taiwanese culture at 2 free events
OneGoal Chicago celebrates 10 year anniversary
3 members of same family graduate from UIC College of Education
Loyola Ramblers, Sister Jean honored in Springfield
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute preps
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Humans of Wrigleyville: The view from Sports World
4 great sports and fitness events in Chicago this week
More Society
Top Stories
Report: Chicago most corrupt city in U.S.
3 arrested after police chase, fiery crash in Garfield Park
Courts, addicts turn to Vivitrol to combat opioid epidemic amid aggressive marketing
Famed architect proposes 2 skyscrapers on site of failed Chicago Spire
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Judge rules Emanuel illegally withheld emails
Three charged in Facebook gun sales scheme
Car slams into Skokie pawn shop
Show More
Community groups outline proposed reforms for Chicago Police Department
Brookfield Zoo black rhino undergoes second CT scan
Illinois legislature making new effort to pass a gun dealer bill
Lisle car accident kills 1, hospitalizes emergency responders
More News