CHICAGO PROUD

Gwendolyn Brooks statue unveiled at namesake park in Kenwood

EMBED </>More Videos

A historic honor for an acclaimed poet and author from Chicago. A sculpture of Gwendolyn Brooks will be unveiled at Brooks Park on the city's South Side Thursday evening. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A historic honor for an acclaimed poet and author from Chicago. A sculpture of Gwendolyn Brooks will be unveiled at Brooks Park on the city's South Side Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

For more than 30 years, she was the Illinois Poet laureate.

"To be part of this would have made her feel absolutely incredible," said Nora Brooks Blakely, Gwendolyn Brooks' daughter.

Now, in the Kenwood park that bears her name, Chicago literary icon Gwendolyn Brooks is receiving another honor.

The Chicago Park District said this statue of Brooks is the first sculpture of an African American woman and the first of a woman poet installed in any Chicago park.

"I want them to feel that first of all history is important. That there's a permanence to this that is wonderful," said Blakely.

Brooks' daughter Nora Brooks Blakely says that honor is incredible. But she says this new space is doing something more...

"I think the impact is not only her work that is truly important, but also the life that she lived," she said.

Blakely looks on at the poems visitors have already started leaving on the recreation of her mother's porch. It's where Brooks contemplated and wrote, creating stanzas now etched on a stone walkway in the park. Blakely can't help but think about the future.

"I think that continuation is so important," she said.

It's a future Chicago Literary Hall of Fame Founding Executive Director Don Evans wants to insure. He says his organization raised $40,000 for the project.

"Her art made the world a better place. It made people think. It make people respond to moments in their life," Evans said.

"Knowing that other people remember you and what you did for them and others. That's what's important," Blakely said.

The official unveiling of the new statue happened Thursday evening at Gwedolyn Brooks Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudstatuesculpturechicago park districtpoetryKenwoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Jovan Peace Garden in Austin built with help of ABC7, Disney volunteers
Josephinum Academy gets new softball field with Cubs Charities grant
GMA Construction, James Tyree Award winner, helps transform communities
Lemons of Love care packages help chemo patients
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
George Leighton, pioneering Civil Rights attorney and judge, dead at 105
Homeless residents prepare to leave 'the Triangle' ahead of construction work
More Society
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Woman charged with murder, arson following fatal Rogers Park fire
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting that critically wounded ATF agent
2 CPS teachers removed from classrooms for alleged inappropriate behavior
SNAKE! Man bitten by rattler's severed head
Police seek help to ID Baby June, found dead off Florida coast
Police: Principal physically assaulted by parents at school's Family Fun Day
Calif. mom, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing
Show More
Teacher under fire for giving student 'Class Clown,' 'Most Talkative' awards
Tacos & free parking? Fake taco festival too good to be true
Suicide rates rising across country, CDC says
Quinn calls on Madigan to resign as party chairman over sexual harassment scandal
More News