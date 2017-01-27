Heart and Soul January 28, 2017

A special presentation of HEART & SOUL, an ABC7 series that taps into the essence of Chicago's African American community, airs Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 6 p.m.A staple in the black community of Chicago is celebrating 60 years of longevity, legacy and success. What started from the mind of a South side barber, has now grown, taking the company to the international stage with three generations of family members running the successful hair-care business.Motivated by a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1966, Link Unlimited was born from visionaries of John and Carolyn Parmer. The organization was devoted to helping to change the lives of under-served African-American students, and to promote and prepare them for the path of success through education. For the past 50 years, Link Unlimited has impacted thousands of students in Chicago and the mission continues.2221 South StateChicago, IL 60616The men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity understood the need to ensure that young African-American men were prepared for higher education and the importance of exposure and leadership. The Kappa Leadership Institute of Chicago has been servicing hundreds of scholars since they started several years ago.1507 East 53rd StreetSuite 450Chicago, IL 60615College Freshman Amari Smith has made a name for himself across Chicago producing events showcasing fashion designers, artists and entertainers. In December 2016, he hosted the first Chi Gala, a show that highlighted the work of millennials who are interested in the arts and culture.Bright Endeavors is an innovative job-training program that 'lights the way' for young Chicago mothers who are struggling to be employed. At a Garfield Park workshop, the young ladies gain important skills to enter the workforce... like resume writing, mock interviewing, they also make scented soy candles. Bright Endeavors employs 85 young moms each year and helps them pursue a more permanent job after the 12 week program. 76% of the young moms not only get good jobs once they leave, they also keep them! The candles are sold in boutiques across the country... and in all Whole Foods Stores in the Midwest.Bright Endeavors4015 West Carroll AvenueChicago, IL 60624(773) 388-2811There's a new destination for people looking to find Black-owned restaurants in the Chicago area.BlackChicagoEats.com is the largest directory of its kind, featuring local favorites and some surprises.Its founder and publisher, Toure Muhammad is an experienced journalist who happens to be a foodie.He's educating our community while shining a light on these successful owners.The DuSable Museum located in Washington Park is a cultural organization that tells the story of African Americans from the beginning of time. The museum's current exhibit "Unpacking Collections" features the collection of one of the pioneers of American quiltmaking, Cuesta Benberry.740 East 56th placeChicago, IL 60637