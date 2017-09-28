This post originally appeared on Oh My Disney and is reprinted with permission.
We hear that the Sanderson sisters are stirring up some trouble again. Hocus Pocus-the not-so-menacing Halloween movie that we wouldn't mind watching year-round-made our childhood. Word is that a new iteration is in early development for a Disney Channel Original Movie, and we're all for the tale being revived from our dusty VHS tapes for a new generation. Our feelings on this:
The original film follows Max Dennison, his little sister, and an immortal, talking cat named Thackery Binx as they set out to defeat three 17th century witches who have come back from the grave.
The upcoming iteration is written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) and executive produced by David Kirschner-the producer of the original Hocus Pocus!
We're spellbound by this news! What are your thoughts?
A new iteration of Hocus Pocus is coming to Disney Channel
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
More News