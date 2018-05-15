  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?
ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute royal wedding preps

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing at Manhattan Centre at Hammerstein Ballroom on March 10, 2015 (Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

By
LONDON, England --
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has been in London for several days now, helping her daughter with last-minute wedding preps. And that means the 61-year-old black social worker and yoga instructor is meeting Prince Harry's relatives for the very first time.

And that includes Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duke and Duchess William and Kate.

So what is a first meeting with the queen like? Andrew Morton, author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," discussed the first time Meghan met her future grandmother-in-law.

"It was just her," he said. "She entered her private quarter. She dropped a curtsy. There's the sandwiches, the small cakes. But also to test Meghan, the dogs, the corgis."

The corgi test is somewhat famous, as the queen's dogs do not like everyone.

"Those corgis have been footmen," Morton said. "They've bitten butlers, policemen. They adored Meghan, so she passed the corgi test."

As for Ragland, she will need to master all royal traditions, from table manners to drinking tea.

"This trip sees Doria thrust into the royal circle, and she is staying at Kensington Palace with Harry and Meghan," Morton said. "So she has them to help guide her along the way, teach her protocol and, of course, perfect her curtsy."

After divorcing Markle's father, Ragland brought her daughter to the soup kitchens of Los Angeles and impoverished areas in Jamaica, which gave the future princess a desire to volunteer and help others.

"I'm convinced that if Harry had just married a girl from the home country, there wouldn't be this excitement about the wedding and the future of the royal family," Morton said. "I think Meghan's a challenge to the family, but also a change."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harryroyal familyroyalsu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
How to watch the royal wedding
Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Meghan Markle's father allegedly staged viral photos, Harry and Meghan concerned
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
How to watch the royal wedding
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel image above truck
Lawsuit filed to block Obama Center in Chicago park
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
More Society
Top Stories
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Burbank man charged in child porn case
Lawsuit filed to block Obama Center in Chicago park
Amazon Go: Cashier-free grocery store coming to Chicago
Police: Armed robbers forced women to drive to ATMs, withdraw money on NW Side
Proposed Aon Center Observatory features thrilling elevator ride, stunning views
Tom Wolfe, author of 'The Right Stuff,' dies at 88
Boy, 7, cut by glass after gunfire hits rear windshield in West Pullman
Show More
Police: Mom bound, gagged 3 daughters; stabbed 11-year-old, abducted 7-year-old
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
Parents furious after 8th grader named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Public meeting seeks input about city handling of Chicago police misconduct
More News