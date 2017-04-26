ACT OF KINDNESS

Mom shares note from Cracker Barrel server that left her in tears

A Georgia woman is sharing the touching note a server left for her that offered her strength on a particularly difficult day. (Jamie Mathews Heustess/Facebook)

POOLER, Ga. (WLS) --
A Georgia mother is sharing the touching note from a restaurant server that left her in tears.

When Jamie Mathews Heustess, her husband and son stopped by a Cracker Barrel in Pooler, Ga., on April 21, the outing didn't quite go as planned.

Heustess' explained in a Facebook post that her son has autism and began having a "meltdown" at the table after a long day of activities. Her husband ended up taking him home to calm him down. At this point, the family had only ordered drinks.

When her server Kailyn stopped by the table to check in for the fifth or sixth time, Heustess said she broke down in tears and explained what had happened.

"By this time I was crying and having a moment, not because I was embarrassed that my son is autistic, but because he is a good kid and I didn't want anyone to think he was just a spoiled kid being a brat," she said.

Heustess said she placed a to-go order and collected herself as she waited for the food. When it was ready, her server Kailyn informed her that her dinner had already been paid for.

"I started crying all over again. I asked if she was sure and she reassured me it was taken care of, not to worry. I cried walking out, sure the other customers and employees thought I was crazy," Heustess said.

After leaving the restaurant, Heustess said she found a piece of paper attached to her order - and it wasn't a receipt. It was a note that read: "Your child is amazing mommy be strong keep your head up you are doing a great job have a great night. Your server Kailyn."

Heustess said Kailyn's note is still hanging on her fridge for the moments when she needs to be reminded of the kindness of strangers.
Related Topics:
societyact of kindnessrestaurantparentingautismmotherhoodGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ACT OF KINDNESS
Waitress gets $500 tip after customer notices broken hearing aid
Man helps amputee up stairs, then returns to build ramp
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
Chicago girl, 6, gives up birthday party to feed homeless instead
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Five things to know about Melania Trump
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Chicago MS Walk kicks off Sunday
More Society
Top Stories
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
About 45 shots fired during Jack-in-the-Box robbery-shootout; suspect, 16, killed
Trump plan would cut taxes for companies - and people, too
Union says airport police name change to airport security is 'endangering public safety'
CPD Superintendent reflects on first year on the job
Show More
Kurt Summers not running for governor, endorses J.B. Pritzker
Man found unresponsive at Hyde Park hazmat situation
'My child is NOT required to share with yours'
Man CPD officer tried to take under his wing convicted in cop's murder
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines returns home to Ivory Coast after surgery
More News
Photos
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
Parents revive Blockbuster at home for son with autism
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
PHOTOS: Chicago spring in full bloom!
More Photos