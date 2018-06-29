SOCIETY

Naperville man sets plank record at 10 hours, 10 min.

EMBED </>More Videos

It's not official, but a man in southwest suburban Naperville appears to have set a new world record for the longest planking session.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
It's not official, but a man in west suburban Naperville appears to have set a new world record for the longest planking session.

Planking is when people hold their bodies up using just their elbows and feet. Planks are often done during workouts to develop core strength.

George Hood planked for ten hours and ten minutes at the YMCA in southwest suburban Downers Grove. He reportedly beat the old record by two hours.

He was raising money for a program that helps Chicago children who have been exposed to violence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycharityfundraiserworld recordNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Pilsen named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world
Teen gives homeless man a lawnmower and a chance for a new start
Receipt with N-word given to resort guests
More Society
Top Stories
Capital Gazette staffer: Gunman was 'continually shooting people' at Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
Historic Uptown Theatre to be restored with $75 million renovation
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim, 15
VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from police
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Show More
Capital Gazette honors 5 victims killed in Annapolis shooting
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks
Family haunted by eviction that never happened
Man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Archer Heights garage
More News