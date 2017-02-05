SOCIETY

New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car

Joe Torres has more. (Gregory Locke/Facebook)

Cristina Romano
NEW YORK --
It's a story of New Yorkers coming together to combat hatred.

Gregory Locke says he was on the 1 train heading towards 72nd Street on Saturday night when he found a swastika on every advertisement and every window.
Photo: Gregory Locke/Facebook

Locke says the train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure of what to do.

Locke posted on Facebook that one guy got up and said 'hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol." He then got some tissues and got to work.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purell. Within about two minutes all the Nazi symbolism was gone," Locke added.
