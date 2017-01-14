SOCIETY

Overdue book returned to San Francisco library 100 years later
EMBED </>More News Videos

The San Francisco Public Library just had a book turned in that was 100 years overdue. Jan. 13, 2017 (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
At the beginning of every year, the San Francisco Public Library offers a "forgiveness" program that allows people to return overdue books without paying the fine.

This year, San Francisco's oldest library branch got a book that was 100 years overdue.

"In a neighborhood as old as this you might get a book back five years late, 10 years late, when someone moves or they're cleaning out a house," said Darice McKay, a librarian at the branch.

"I can hardly wait to get my hands on it, this is so cool," said McKay.

The title of the book is "Forty minutes late, and other stories."

The collection of short stories was published in 1909, the same year that the library was built.

The book was quite popular in its day.

That is until Phoebe Marsh Dickenson Webb got her hands on it. Her granddaughter Judy Wells returned the book.

Webb was 83 when she checked the book out. In fairness, she meant to return it, but she died before she got the chance.
"It's hard to come back as a ghost and return your late library book," said Wells.

The book spent the next 80 years in a trunk full of her things, until her great-grandchildren found it while searching for pieces of family history.

"I really enjoyed reading it, it's one of the reason I held on to it," said Webb Johnson, Phoebe's great-grandson.

They brought it back to the library in hopes that others will get to have that same enjoyment.

"This is something I know people will want to read," said Luis Herrera a San Francisco Librarian.

Now the library has to figure out what to do with the book. They could put it back in circulation, or they could put it on display at their history center.

Either way, there's more time for historic books to come back, the fine amnesty program goes all the way through Valentine's Day.
Related Topics:
societylibrariesbooksbuzzworthyviral videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Social Media Detox
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Fun facts about the number 13
More Society
Top Stories
2 kids among 5 hurt when SUV crashes into barbershop on West Side
CPD working on reforms after DOJ report
Trump Under Fire for Attacking Civil Rights Icon
Boy, 17, critically wounded in shooting at Little Village restaurant
Job fairs showcase summer opportunities for Chicago teens
Illinois schools boost recruitment for substitute teachers
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in September
Show More
Surveillance image released in fatal Englewood hit and run
A young ex-president, Obama poised for a busy retirement
2 Chicago shooting suspects arrested in Burr Ridge after chase
Labels on 'Don's Johns' port-a-potties covered for Trump's inauguration
Murder warrant issued for son of slain congressional aide
More News
Top Video
2 kids among 5 hurt when SUV crashes into barbershop on West Side
Job fairs showcase summer opportunities for Chicago teens
Weekend Watch: DOJ report on Chicago police abuses
CPD working on reforms after DOJ report
More Video