Overdue book returned to San Francisco library 100 years later

SAN FRANCISCO --At the beginning of every year, the San Francisco Public Library offers a "forgiveness" program that allows people to return overdue books without paying the fine.
This year, San Francisco's oldest library branch got a book that was 100 years overdue.
"In a neighborhood as old as this you might get a book back five years late, 10 years late, when someone moves or they're cleaning out a house," said Darice McKay, a librarian at the branch.
"I can hardly wait to get my hands on it, this is so cool," said McKay.
The title of the book is "Forty minutes late, and other stories."
The collection of short stories was published in 1909, the same year that the library was built.
The book was quite popular in its day.
That is until Phoebe Marsh Dickenson Webb got her hands on it. Her granddaughter Judy Wells returned the book.
Webb was 83 when she checked the book out. In fairness, she meant to return it, but she died before she got the chance.
"It's hard to come back as a ghost and return your late library book," said Wells.
The book spent the next 80 years in a trunk full of her things, until her great-grandchildren found it while searching for pieces of family history.
"I really enjoyed reading it, it's one of the reason I held on to it," said Webb Johnson, Phoebe's great-grandson.
They brought it back to the library in hopes that others will get to have that same enjoyment.
"This is something I know people will want to read," said Luis Herrera a San Francisco Librarian.
Now the library has to figure out what to do with the book. They could put it back in circulation, or they could put it on display at their history center.
Either way, there's more time for historic books to come back, the fine amnesty program goes all the way through Valentine's Day.