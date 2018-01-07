  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Police issue 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'

Eyewitness News
SEYMOUR, Indiana --
A police department in Indiana has issued an 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen.'

The warrant says that Elsa is wanted for 'maintaining a common nuisance' due to the freezing cold temperatures, and advises citizens to take various precautions.


A few days after issuing the 'warrant,' police said through tips they were able to locate Elsa and interview her about cold conditions. Officers said that they instead placed Prince Hans under arrest, saying he faces preliminary charges of manipulation of Elsa in an attempt to overthrow Arendelle.


Police say Queen Elsa was released after promising she will be working to restore the temperatures to 'manageable' conditions.
