Protesters gathered outside City Hall Thursday morning, hours before Chicago's plan commission was scheduled to review the blueprints for the Obama Presidential Center.Groups representing both sides of the issue were quite vocal Thursday morning. The demonstrations and chanting started around 5 a.m., five hours before the committee was scheduled to start reviewing zoning requests and other issues surrounding the $500 million project, before the plans are sent to City Council.One group called for a guarantee from City Hall that they won't be pushed out of their neighborhood if the Obama library is built in Jackson Park."I am gonna get priced out. It's not just a fear, it's something that I know is gonna happen. It's the same thing that happened when we lived in Stateway Gardens. It's the same thing that happened when I lived on LeClaire Court. It's the same thing that's happening now," said Kyana Butler, Obama Library South Side CBA Coalition.Obama Foundation supporters cheered on the proposed library, saying it would bring incredible job opportunities to the South Side and foster economic development there."I recognize that they have a concern. I think that like any family, we don't agree on everything and that we'll find a way to make sure their needs are met," said Ghiam Foreman, who supports the Obama Center.About a dozen people boarded a bus near the proposed library site at East 64th Street and South Stoney Island Avenue Thursday morning to join the protest downtown.They want the City Plan Commission to hold off on making any decisions until protections for residents can be spelled out, like a property tax freeze and 30 percent affordable housing for new construction and rehab.There was another group at City Hall Thursday morning, at odds with a pending lawsuit against the library, which would stop the project all together.The Obama library still has to clear several hurdles before final approval.