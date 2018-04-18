  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
STARBUCKS

Protests planned at Chicago area Starbucks Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Boycotts and protests are planned at Starbucks nationwide Wednesday morning, including some stores in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Boycotts and protests are planned at Starbucks nationwide Wednesday morning, including some stores in Chicago.

The Black Star Project says corporate America needs to change, and they want Starbucks to take the lead.

This comes after the arrest of two black men in Philadelphia last week who asked to use the coffee shop's restroom, but were denied. They sat down and didn't buy anything, so an employee called the police who led the men away in handcuffs.'

The video of the incident sparking nationwide outrage and apologies from the coffee chain's CEO. The company is now planning to close more than 8,000 stores nationwide for several hours next week to conduct racial bias training for employees.

RELATED: Starbucks issues apology after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral

Wednesday, the Black Star Project will boycott 10 different Starbucks in Chicago in an effort to rally corporate America to address major social issues.

"Enough is enough. That's all we're saying. It's not about Starbucks. It certainly is not about coffee. It's not about one racist individual managing one store in one city. It's about a culture that has become a part of the very fabric of this county. It needs to change," said Herb Howard of the Black Star Project.

The Black Star Project is asking demonstrators to pass out fliers and be courteous to all customers. Protesters don't plan to block the doors in any way.

They have also asked demonstrators to buy something if they go inside to use the restroom.

The protest will get underway at 11 a.m. at Starbucks stores located at 200 West Adams, 25 East Washington, 231 South LaSalle, 21 South Clark, 227 West Monroe, 444 North Michigan Avenue, 35th and State Street, 71st and Stony Island, 55th and Woodlawn and 4355 North Sheridan Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyproteststarbucksarrestu.s. & worldracial profilingChicagoLoopNear North SideBronzevilleHyde ParkUptownSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Starbucks orders 'unconscious bias' training, manager out
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
STARBUCKS
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Starbucks fight over bathroom caught on tape in CA
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia store, spokesman says
Protesters gather at Philadelphia Starbucks to call for change following arrests
More starbucks
SOCIETY
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
'I want to make sure future generations never forget': Holocaust survivor shares his story
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
More Society
Top Stories
9 injured, including 3 children, in Englewood high-rise fire
2 dead after Highland Park house fire
Mother of 2 killed when Southwest jet engine fails in midair
Dolton police officer stripped of police powers after naked altercation with wife
Police: Toddler accidentally shoots mother in Merrillville
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in West Chatham shooting, 2 in custody
Show More
Woman, 28, fatally shot in Gary home; 8-year-old child injured
'Micro-preemie' born at 24 weeks finally goes home
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Carl Kasell, longtime NPR broadcaster, dies at 84
More News