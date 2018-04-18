Protests planned at Chicago area Starbucks Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Boycotts and protests are planned at Starbucks nationwide Wednesday morning, including some stores in Chicago.
The Black Star Project says corporate America needs to change, and they want Starbucks to take the lead.
This comes after the arrest of two black men in Philadelphia last week who asked to use the coffee shop's restroom, but were denied. They sat down and didn't buy anything, so an employee called the police who led the men away in handcuffs.'
The video of the incident sparking nationwide outrage and apologies from the coffee chain's CEO. The company is now planning to close more than 8,000 stores nationwide for several hours next week to conduct racial bias training for employees.
Wednesday, the Black Star Project will boycott 10 different Starbucks in Chicago in an effort to rally corporate America to address major social issues.
"Enough is enough. That's all we're saying. It's not about Starbucks. It certainly is not about coffee. It's not about one racist individual managing one store in one city. It's about a culture that has become a part of the very fabric of this county. It needs to change," said Herb Howard of the Black Star Project.
The Black Star Project is asking demonstrators to pass out fliers and be courteous to all customers. Protesters don't plan to block the doors in any way.
They have also asked demonstrators to buy something if they go inside to use the restroom.
The protest will get underway at 11 a.m. at Starbucks stores located at 200 West Adams, 25 East Washington, 231 South LaSalle, 21 South Clark, 227 West Monroe, 444 North Michigan Avenue, 35th and State Street, 71st and Stony Island, 55th and Woodlawn and 4355 North Sheridan Road.