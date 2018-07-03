SOCIETY

Restored Tiffany stained glass re-installed in Chicago church

A Tiffany stained glass window is being re-installed at the historic Second Presbyterian Church. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A newly restored Tiffany stained glass window is being re-installed inside Chicago's historic Second Presbyterian Church in the South Loop neighborhood.

Workers spent the last year cleaning 100 years of dirt and grime off the 16-foot "peace window."

It has been restored to its original design by Louis Comfort Tiffany.

The reinstallation process will take four days.

The famous window is one of nine original Tiffany stained glass windows in the church.

Second Presbyterian was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2013.
