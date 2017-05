Motorcycle enthusiasts will hit the road for a good cause this weekend at Ride Janie Ride.Luke Pennings and Janie O'Lanie of the Ride Janie Ride Foundation explained how everyone can take part in the event, which supports cancer patients and their families.Ride Janie Ride begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles.For more information, visit www.ridejanieride.org or the Ride Janie Ride Foundation's Facebook page