National Volunteer Week: Schaumburg man volunteers for 15 years at Ronald McDonald House

Bill Drennan is one of many volunteers being recognized this week as part of National Volunteer Week. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Schaumburg man has dedicated the last 15 years to volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, which at one time helped his family.

Bill Drennan is one of many volunteers being recognized this week as part of National Volunteer Week.

Every week, Drennan spends time helping out at the House near the Loyola Medical Center.

"What brought me to Ronald McDonald House was my first granddaughter Sarah. Sarah Elizabeth was born June 1998, she will be 20 this year. She was born weighing a pound (and) 6 (ounces). I like to say the size of a Barbie doll. She spent 3 months next door at Loyola Medical Center in the neonatal unit. During that time my daughter and my son-in-law had the chance to use the house," Drennan said.

His personal understanding of how the House can benefit a family has kept him showing up.

"They say I get more out of it than I put in. The reward of the sense of doing things for other people is very important and very satisfying," Drennan said.

"We really enjoy having our volunteers and it says a lot about the mission if they enjoy staying a long time," said Kelly Evans, house director at Ronald McDonald House.

Drennan said his health is good and the need for volunteers is high so he has no plans of calling it quits.

"Again the sense of giving back to the charity is important to me," he said.
