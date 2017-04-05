SOCIETY

Vietnam vet reunited with lost Purple Heart Medal

EMBED </>More News Videos

For more than a decade, Harold Walker's Purple Heart Medal was lost. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
For more than a decade, Harold Walker's Purple Heart Medal was lost.

The Vietnam War veteran kept the medal in a safe deposit box - but then his bank closed. And when the new bank couldn't track him down, it transferred the box's contents to the Illinois State Treasurer's Office.

If not for a curious mind, Walker's Purple Heart may have never been returned. His sister, Mabel Brown, searched the Illinois unclaimed property database - and her number wound up with Lee LoBue.

"And when she said that he was looking for the medal and still alive in Mississippi and would be thrilled to hear that we have found it. It was a great call to be able to make to Mr. Walker and let him know that we had those in our property," LoBue said.

As advocacy director of unclaimed property in the Treasurer's office, LoBue has more than 100 military medals - some even dating back to the Civil War - and he wants to return each one to its rightful owner.

"There's no explaining what the medals mean to me, really, for my family," Walker said.

It meant enough that the 67-year-old drove 11 hours from his home in Mississippi to pick up his Purple Heart - as well as his Vietnam service medal and national defense medal - in person.

"It's just a great feeling to know that their families are going to have these medals for the rest of their lives. We don't want these medals in our vaults. We want them, the families, to have to cherish and to share with their generations to come," LoBue said.

For Walker, that means giving the Purple Heart to his son.

"We thought they were gone forever. But to have them back in our possession, this is indeed an honor," Mabel Brown said.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs called Walker's story more than just one of reunion.

"We hope that it leads by setting an example here today, to other young people in this state, that service to their country is something to be proud of and something that we respect and honor."

Frerichs also hopes other veterans with lost items will visit treasurer.illinois.gov and click on the I-Cash page to see if their property is in state possession.
Related Topics:
societyvietnam warveteranpurple heartlost and foundsocietygood newsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Watch this student's 'La La Land' promposal for Emma Stone
'Angel' helps struggling amputee, returns to build ramp
Parrot celebrates 30th birthday
High school forgoes mirrors for positive messages
More Society
Top Stories
South Shore quadruple murder possibly revenge for father's death, police say
Rain mixed with snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
VIDEO: Gator mom leads 16 babies on parade
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Show More
Quadruplet brothers accepted at Ivy League universities
Musician 'mortified,' kicked off flight after buying seat for cello
Evanston elects youngest city clerk; 24-year-old had rough beginnings
'Angel' helps struggling amputee, returns to build ramp
Mom leads fight to force insurers to cover PANDAS treatment
More News
Top Video
Evanston elects youngest city clerk; 24-year-old had rough beginnings
CPS proposal requires grads to show post-high school plans
CPS, 1871 partnership trains youth entrepreneurs
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
More Video