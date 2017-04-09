The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings and will now turn their attention to a playoff matchup against the Nashville Predators.The Blackhawks finished with the top record in the Western Conference, earning the right to play the eighth-seeded Predators.The NHL is expected to release the schedule for the series on Sunday.The Blackhawks previously played the Predators in the first round in 2015 and 2011. Both times the Hawks won and went on to win the Stanley Cup.