Chicago Cubs- St. Louis Cardinals game postponed until Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather.

The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.


The Cubs said tickets for Wednesday's game will be honored for Thursday and no ticket exchange is necessary.
sportsChicago CubsSt. Louis Cardinalswrigley fieldChicagoWrigleyville
