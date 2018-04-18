CHICAGO (WLS) --Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather.
The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.
Today’s #Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2018
It will be played tomorrow at 1:20 p.m. CDT. Tickets to today's game will be honored for tomorrow’s makeup game. No ticket exchange is necessary.
