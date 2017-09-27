Cubs clinch NL Central Division title, beat Cardinals 5-1

Addison Russell hit a three-run homer and John Lackey pitched six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs clinched their second consecutive National League Central title with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.The Cubs reached the postseason for the third straight year for the first time since 1908. They are also the first defending World Series champion to win their division the next season since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies and the first defending champion to reach the playoffs the next season since the Cardinals won the wild card in 2012.The Cubs became the second visiting team to celebrate a title at Busch Stadium III. The 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers won the NLDS at St. Louis.Lackey (12-11) retired the final 10 batters he faced. The former Cardinal struck out three and gave up two hits and two walks.Six Cubs relievers combined for three scoreless innings of relief.Cardinals starter Michael Wacha needed just 60 pitches to cruise through the first six innings, striking out eight, before running into trouble in the seventh. Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant started the inning with singles and Russell drove a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead.Wacha (12-9) was chased after allowing the first six Cubs to reach base in the seventh. Jason Heyward and Tommy La Stella had RBI doubles as the Cubs sent 10 batters to the plate against three St. Louis pitchers.Paul DeJong's single scored Jedd Gyorko to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the second.Former Cub Dexter Fowler came to the plate with the bases loaded as the tying run in the eighth, but Carl Edwards Jr. got him to fly weakly to right field, ending the Cardinals' threat.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement after their win, saying, "Congratulations to the Division Champion Chicago Cubs! As the calendar prepares to turn from September to October, the Cubs' magic run continues and playoff baseball is coming back to Wrigley Field. This team has given fans so many memories over the past few seasons, and Chicago can't wait to see what's in store next! Chicago is ready to #FlytheW!"BAD BLOODRizzo was hit by a 99 mph fastball on the first pitch he saw from Wacha with two outs and nobody on in the first. Rizzo was visibly upset after getting hit, throwing his bat over-handed towards the Cubs' dugout.Earlier in the day, Cardinals OF Tommy Pham told media that he believed he was hit by a pitch on purpose by the Cubs in Tuesday night's game.Both batters were hit in the ribs.TRAINING ROOMCubs: OF Albert Almora Jr. (bruised right shoulder) is day-to-day.Cardinals: C Yadier Molina will undergo further testing under the league's concussion protocol.UP NEXTCubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.14 ERA) has made eight consecutive quality starts. He is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA in his career against St. Louis, including taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last start at Busch Stadium on Sept. 12, 2016.Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (11-8, 3.47 ERA) could possibly be making his final start as a Cardinal after six seasons with the club. Lynn, an unrestricted free agent, is 6-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 career appearances against Chicago.CUBS FANS HOPE FOR A WIN WEDNESDAY NIGHTCubs fans ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke with in Wrigleyville were still very optimistic after Tuesday night's loss.They said the only downside is that Wednesday night's game against the Cardinals will be played in St. Louis. They said they would have loved to see the Cubbies clinch the division at home. First pitch will be just after 6 p.m."It was kind of sad. We had hope in the 8th inning and then they kind of blew it," said Emily Wiegel, a Cubs fan."The selfish person in me hopes the game goes to Friday cause, I'll be at Wrigley. But I'd rather see them clinch before," said Gary Rogner, another Cubs fan.