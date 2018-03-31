EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3285255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An entire family is on their way to watch the Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA Final Four.

It's finally here. The Loyola Ramblers will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a Final Four showdown at 5:09 p.m. Saturday.Loyola's miraculous run to the Final Four will be remembered for clutch shots, the "Wall of Culture," a couple of guards who have been playing together since grade-school and, of course, Sister Jean.Regardless of whether the Ramblers beat Michigan in the Final Four tonight at the Alamodome to become the lowest seeded team to reach the national championship game, they have been the stars of this NCAA Tournament.The Ramblers are the fourth No. 11 seed to reach the Final Four. The last two were George Mason in 2006 and VCU in 2011.The other contest features Kansas vs. Villanova in the most lopsided Final Four bracket since the tournament was expanded in 1985. These two No. 1 seeds square off in what might as well be called the "Big Boy Semifinal." Barring an injury or something else totally unexpected, the winner will be favored to take the championship two nights later against either third-seeded Michigan or the Sister Jean-inspired Loyola.Mayor Rahm Emanuel is hoping to cash-in a couple more times on bets involving Loyola. Sandwiches are on the line Saturday.If Loyola wins, Ann Arbor, Michigan Mayor Christopher Taylor will send over a reuben sandwich from Zingerman's Deli and make a donation to Chicago's Becoming a Man Mentoring program.If Michigan wins, Mayor Emanuel will send corned beef and pastrami from Manny's Deli along with a donation to the Jim Toy Community Center in Ann Arbor.An entire family is on their way to watch the Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA Final Four.The Germinos made it a family affair at Midway International Airport.Tom Germino met his wife at Loyola. One of their sons met his wife there too. It's a Germino generational thing."So to have this happen and make the Final Four, it's just mind boggling," Tom Germino said.Well, almost a generational thing. Greg is the black sheep of the family, but a huge Rambler fan."I went to their Jesuit college, Marquette," Greg said. "Kinda liken it to, I'm a big Cubs fan and my family isn't. They kind of bought into that two years ago."Greg's brother married a Rambler, too."We ended up getting married at Loyola. Had the reception at Loyola and lived down the street for a couple years as well," Matt Germino said."It's amazing how the rest of the city is all behind Loyola, even if they went there or they did not," said Paulina Germino.By air or by bus, fans are traveling to San Antonio by the thousands.And former Loyola Rambler and number one NBA draft pick La Rue Martin sees success, but it might not be where you think."And their GPAs aren't bad either on this team, so that goes to show there's life after sports. And maybe some of them may make, some of them may not make it. But they have a plan," Martin said.