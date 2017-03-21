SPORTS

Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies

Chicago Bulls executive vice-president Jerry Krause listens as the Bulls were chosen to pick fourth in the draft at the 2001 Draft Lottery. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Jerry Krause, former general manager of the Chicago Bulls, has died, the team confirmed Tuesday. He was 77.

Krause was general manager during the Chicago Bulls' championship years when they won six NBA titles in eight years in the 1990s.

Krause took over as Bulls GM in 1985 and was responsible for acquiring players such as Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Dennis Rodman to partner with Michael Jordan and also hired Phil Jackson from the Continental Basketball Association as an assistant to then-coach Doug Collins. Krause then fired Collins as head coach and replaced him with Jackson.



Krause was blamed by many fans for breaking up the Bulls dynasty. He had a contentious relationship with Jackson, who left after the Bulls' final championship in 1998 and replaced him with Tim Floyd, who failed to make the playoffs in three-and-a-half seasons with the Bulls.



In 2003, the Chicago native and two-time NBA Executive of the Year winner retired as Bulls GM.

Before serving as general manager of the Bulls, Krause served as a scout for the Bulls and the Chicago White Sox, both teams owned by Jerry Reinsdorf. Most recently, Krause was named a special assistant to the scouting department of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011.
