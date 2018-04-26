  • BREAKING NEWS CHOPPER LIVE: Near North Side carjacking, shooting; Inner Lake Shore Drive closed
SPORTS

Naperville school district replaces tackle football with flag football

EMBED </>More Videos

Naperville School District 203 announced that tackle football will be replaced by flag football at five junior high schools in the fall. (WLS)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Naperville School District 203 announced that tackle football will be replaced by flag football at five junior high schools in the fall.

The Kennedy Junior High football team had enough players to field a team last season, but just barely. The trophy case has footballs and banners hang in the gym, but as of next season the school's football team will no longer wear pads. Instead they will use flags.

Other Naperville District 203 schools are also seeing a decline in football participation, in part because of some parent's concerns about injuries. That's why the district decided to try flag football instead.

Principal Brian Valek said he wants to encourage kids to play football, and flag football is a way to do that without concerns about hitting, which can cause injuries. But tackle football is still alive and well in Naperville. According to organizers, the Pop Warner team the Patriots Youth Football League is seeing good numbers.

The principal said the junior high program will still teach football principals, just without hitting.

The head of the Patriots program said safety is their top concern, and according to several suburban youth coaches, they have reduced hitting in practice to limit risk. They said they have changed drills to improve conditioning, and they follow a strict concussion protocol.

A former player in the Patriots program is likely to be drafted in the NFL Thursday night and many others are at major colleges on scholarship. The junior high school is hoping to keep that dream alive for kids, starting with flag football
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolstudentsfootballconcussionNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs' Kris Bryant out of lineup for 3rd straight game since beaning
Notre Dame CB Nick Watkins to play as graduate transfer elsewhere
Five-win White Sox, Royals open five-game set
Homers lift Indians past Cubs, but Miller injured in 4-1 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: 2 injured in Near North Side carjackings, shootings; Inner LSD closed
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Serial rape suspect Marc Winner gives blanket denials to all wrongdoing
Hit-and-run deaths at an all-time high, AAA says
Wounded Dolton police officer released from hospital
Rauner says trade mission will bring jobs to Illinois
Former students sue Lake Bluff Elementary School District in alleged abuse case
Show More
Vietnam Veteran gets new bionic hand
Paralyzed pup at PAWS Chicago looking for his forever home
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Angry customer runs over 7-Eleven clerk
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
More News