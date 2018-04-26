SPORTS

NFL Draft 2018: Chicago Bears pick linebacker Roquan Smith in first round

Georgia's Roquan Smith poses on the red carpet before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Chicago Bears have drafted Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with the No. 8 overall pick, adding a potential cornerstone on defense rather than another offensive player.

The Bears have spent the offseason collecting pieces they believe will help Mitchell Trubisky develop into a franchise quarterback. But when Indianapolis took Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth pick, it became apparent Chicago would address the defense.

The Butkus Award winner as college football's best linebacker in 2017, Smith has the speed to wreak havoc on opponents. At 6-foot-1, 236 pounds he is a bit undersized but has the ability to drop back in pass coverage. Smith figures to play inside with former first-round pick Leonard Floyd on the outside.

He joins a team with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North and just one playoff appearance since the 2006 team's run to the Super Bowl. The Monsters of the Midway haven't finished with a winning record since 2012, Lovie Smith's last season as coach.

The Bears fired John Fox after three seasons and replaced him with an offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy, who spent the past 10 years working on Andy Reid's staffs in Philadelphia and Kansas City. They also gave Trubisky some new targets, most notably signing former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson.

The Bears were still looking to add a playmaker on defense. Chicago ranked 10th overall last season despite injuries to several key players, including Floyd, and tied for seventh in the NFL with 42 sacks last season. But the Bears let linebackers Pernell McPhee and Willie Young go.

Chicago has one second-round pick, two fourth-rounders and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh. But the Bears don't have a third-round selection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Bears
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs' Kris Bryant out of lineup for 3rd straight game since beaning
Naperville school district replaces tackle football with flag football
Notre Dame CB Nick Watkins to play as graduate transfer elsewhere
Five-win White Sox, Royals open five-game set
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: 2 injured in Near North Side carjackings, shootings; Inner LSD closed
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Serial rape suspect Marc Winner gives blanket denials to all wrongdoing
Hit-and-run deaths at an all-time high, AAA says
Wounded Dolton police officer released from hospital
Rauner says trade mission will bring jobs to Illinois
Show More
Former students sue Lake Bluff Elementary School District in alleged abuse case
Vietnam Veteran gets new bionic hand
Paralyzed pup at PAWS Chicago looking for his forever home
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
More News