Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA tournament game

Northwestern University made their first appearance ever in the NCAA tournament and the campus is awash in purple as student gather the cheer on their team, even during finals week.Northwestern beat Vanderbilt by one point, 68 to 66, to clinch their first-ever NCAA tournament game. They will play Gonzaga on Saturday.There's a packed house at the Northwestern Student Union. Fans have been gearing up for the NCAA tournament debut."Everybody looking to buy something for the game. People are excited," said David Haghnaji of Campus Gear."I had to get a new sweatshirt for the game today, and I also got a t-shirt for my 2-year-old daughter. So mini fan as well," said Molly Neuleib, faculty member.March Madness fever spread across campus during a rough week for students: finals week."This is like a dichotomy between everybody cramming for finals but also this hype about basketball that's, like never been on the campus before," said student Peter Hartman."I know people who are going to be in finals during the game that are really disappointing. It's disappointing that it's so far away," said student Calvin Anderson.There were some students who found a way to make the trip out west to Salt Lake City. For those stuck on campus, the university organized watch parties in Evanston and Chicago."We wanted to see if we could find somewhere with as many fans as possible and try to get their energy going" said Beth Koehler, student.Fans hope players feel that energy from back home on the court."We are facing Vanderbilt. I think we have a good shot," said James Belleque, student."I have a lot of friends who go to Vandy so I am really hoping we can crush them so I can trash talk them later," Hartman said.