Sources: Chicago Cubs to visit White House Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Barack Obama is in the final days of his presidency, but he still has time to get a visit from the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, sources tell ABC7.

President Obama will honor the champs from his hometown at the White House on Monday, just a few days before leaving office.

Although he is a White Sox fan, President Obama was quick to congratulate the Cubs on their historic World Series win last November.

