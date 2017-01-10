It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

President Barack Obama is in the final days of his presidency, but he still has time to get a visit from the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs, sources tell ABC7.President Obama will honor the champs from his hometown at the White House on Monday, just a few days before leaving office.Although he is a White Sox fan, President Obama was quick to congratulate the Cubs on their historic World Series win last November.