Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
Guy Callipari is a soccer coach at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
LAGRANGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Wheaton Warrenville South High School soccer coach received an unexpected gift on Sunday - a new white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Coach Guy Callipari was selected out of a pool of 100 Chicago area soccer coaches to receive the free car to honor him as part of the "Making a difference on and off the field."

"I always have words except for today. There are no words to describe this," said Callipari, who was honored at an event in LaGrange.

Callipari organizes the bi-annual Tiger Day of Helping to assist the elderly and local churches, donates soccer balls and uniforms to young players in Africa and created the Girls Helping Girls mentoring program for students transitioning from junior high to high school.

Nonprofit Buddy's Helpers and the PepsiCo Showdown honored Callipari in for his incredible charity work.

"I think if we develop as people we'll be better players," Callipari said.

His players think he's more than deserving.

"He just puts so much time and effort into the program. Even on the off season you know he's working," said Julia Hildebrand, co-captain of the Wheaton Warrenville South girls' varsity soccer team.

"I knew he was so dedicated to soccer and our school and the program but I didn't realize how much he did," said Julia Martz, a senior at Wheaton Warrenville South.

Callipari also received free tickets to the "Hamilton" musical.
