SPORTS

Yankees top Cubs in record-setting marathon game

The score board displays the New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, in the 18th inning of an interleague baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A tied score kept the Cubs-Yankees game going for 18 innings, with the record-setting match-up ended at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The Yankees topped the Cubs 5-4 in a game that lasted six hours and five minutes.

The 18 innings were a record for interleague play and the Cubs and Yankees combined for a Major League Baseball record of 48 strikeouts.

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo said he knows the team lost but you try to have fun with it.

"Games like this definitely can bring both sides together. I know they won, Yankees, but I think both teams are going to be better off after this game coming together as a unit," Rizzo said.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon called the marathon game an incredible thing to watch.

"You've seen it before it happened to us tonight. You've seen other Major League games go into extra innings like that, guys have a tendency to try and do too much and then you start not getting your hits and everyone is trying to hit a home run and we've just got to try and piece it together. We made a couple of errors that hurt us also," Maddon said.

Rizzo got a game-tying RBI against former teammate Aroldis Chapman, but he wound up taking a fastball off his forearm. Rizzo had an X-ray, which came back negative.

It's a miracle he didn't have a broken bone from that. He said Tylenol did the trick and that he is thankful his parents made him drink milk as a kid because it gave him strong bones.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsNew York YankeesLakeviewWrigleyvilleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Yankees-Cubs sets MLB record with 48 combined strikeouts
Let's play two: Yankees beat Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings
Cubs stumble into Colorado after marathon loss
Chris Tillman wins first start of season as Orioles complete sweep of White Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
Man charged after pedestrian injured in South Chicago hit-and-run crash
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
Man stalks ex-wife using iPhone app, armed with 47 knives, Riverside police say
Alligator bites girl in shallow lake waters at Florida park
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Show More
Air Force's mysterious space plane lands, wakes up Florida
Missing northwest Indiana inmate captured inside prison
Nicki Minaj offers to help fans pay college expenses
SWAT team responds to man barricaded in South Side church
19-year-old Mormon missionary dies while serving in Wisconsin
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos