A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed during a dispute inside a Westchester County Dunkin' Donuts Wednesday afternoon.The incident happened on North Avenue in New Rochelle just before 12:30 p.m.Authorities say a group of five or six students confronted the teen and her male companion.There was an argument between two girls, according to police, with one girl stabbing the victim in the left side.The victim has been identified as Valaree Megan Schwach.Students tell Eyewitness News the victim was being bullied and fought back, spraying those harassing her with pepper spray, and that is when she was stabbed.The group then fled the scene, and the victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center.They are believed to all be students at nearby New Rochelle High School, which is about a half mile away.Police have identified a suspect and are looking for her. They are encouraging her to surrender. Police are investigating the nature of the fight.The school district released the following statement:"The City School District of New Rochelle is saddened by the incident on North Avenue today in which a New Rochelle High School student was stabbed. The student was not in school today and the incident did not happen on school grounds. New Rochelle High School and School District officials are cooperating fully with the New Rochelle Police Department in this matter. The High School and District will make counselors, social workers and other professionals available for students and staff who require assistance for as long as is necessary. All other information about the incident should come from the New Rochelle Police Department."There will be grief counselors and social workers at the school Thursday to help students and staff. There will be extra security as well, as police will want to protect against any kind of retaliation.Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department's General Investigations Unit at 914-654-2270.