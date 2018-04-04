  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Suspected burglar shot by University of Chicago police

A burglary suspect was shot by University of Chicago police in the 5300-block of South Kimbark Avenue.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
University of Chicago police shot a suspected burglar Tuesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said a University of Chicago police officer confronted the suspected burglar caught in the act at about 10:15 p.m. in the 5300-block of South Kimbark Avenue.

At some point during the confrontation, the officer fired shots, striking the burglar in the shoulder, police said. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The University of Chicago released a statement saying, "A University of Chicago police officer responding to a call of a burglary in progress was involved in a confrontation with a male individual that led to the officer discharging his weapon. The individual has been transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition. Chicago Police Department will be investigating the incident. In addition, the University Department of Safety and Security will conduct an administrative investigation of the incident. The officer has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Apparently, the woman who lives in the apartment came home to find out that the incident had happened.

Just last week, University of Chicago sent out an alert about violent crimes near the Hyde Park campus. There's been a series of armed robberies and shootings.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if the suspect had a weapon or what charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.
