'Sweetheart Swindler' charged with rape, kidnapping, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police announced charges Tuesday regarding the "Sweetheart Swindler," a man who allegedly exploited several women sexually, emotionally and financially. (WLS)

By
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
Northwest Indiana police announced charges Tuesday regarding the "Sweetheart Swindler," a man who allegedly exploited several women sexually, emotionally and financially.

Hobart Police said 32-year-old Lenard Adams has been charged with rape, kidnapping, fraud, intimidation and theft. These charges were the result of the accounts of at least four different women, according to police.

Adams, who lists home addresses in Park Forest, Ill., and Merrillville, Ind., operated in Las Vegas, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois, police said. The crimes he was charged with occurred between November 2016 and last month, police said.

Lt. James Gonzalez of the Hobart Police Department said in most cases, Adams told women he was a neurosurgeon who needed to buy children gifts for charity. Police said Adams obtained at least $67,000 worth of cash, electronics, jewelry and other items he scammed women into turning over to him.

Investigators believe there are more than the four victims that were exploited by Adams over the last year and are asking them to come forward. Police said so far, six more women have come forward with allegations against Adams.

"We understand that if there are additional victims, they may be hesitant to report any crimes committed against them, because they may feel embarrassed, fearful or ashamed, but we want to really encourage them to come forward and speak with law enforcement," police said in a statement.

Adams is in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapesex assaultkidnappingabductionsearchlas vegasIndianaIllinoisNevadaWisconsinMichiganMerrillvilleHobartPark Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Sweetheart Swindler': Police search for more victims of alleged rapist, abductor
Top Stories
Sheriff: 6 dead in house fire outside Dixon
CBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
Man killed in Palos Heights shooting identified
Mom filed warrant against son day before she was killed
Terminix sentenced for illegally spraying pesticide that nearly killed family
Carjacking suspect stole 2 cars in 8 hours on NW Side, police say
Show More
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
Police: Burglars use car to smash into Humboldt Park Foot Locker
'White Christmas: The Musical' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre
Border Patrol agent may have fallen to his death, AP source says
More News
Top Video
'White Christmas: The Musical' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre
Police: Burglars use car to smash into Humboldt Park Foot Locker
I-Team: Free Parking in Chicago?
Carjacking suspect stole 2 cars in 8 hours on NW Side, police say
More Video