Tech giant Apple made a big announcement in Chicago at Lane Tech High School Tuesday.Apple CEO Tim Cook helped make the announcement of the new 9.7 inch iPad retailing for $299 for teachers and students and $329 for the general public. The company said that teachers and students get 200GB of free iCloud storage.Apple also announced the Apple Pencil. Apple says you can dissect a frog on an iPad with the Apple Pencil, which is sold separately from the iPad.The company also announced a new app called Schoolwork, geared for educational purposes that allows teachers to mark up homework and students to create digital books and read textbooks.The move is a bid to win back students and teachers from Google and Microsoft, whose products are cheaper and already very entrenched in schools."Nothing comes even close to offering the powerfully simple or magical experience that iPad can. Even with all these enhancements, we are pleased that we are able to offer this new iPad for the same $329 starting price for consumers and we are super pleased to offer this to schools for just $299. It is available to order today and will start shipping to customers and arriving in stores this week," said Apple's Greg Jowiak.Teachers and students who got special invitations from the tech giant lined up outside to get in this location for Apple's announcement is highly unusual considering most announcements are made in California at Apple headquarters.Apple says it's proud of the work it's doing with Chicago schools. In December, it partnered with CPS and City Colleges of Chicago on a coding curriculum.Meanwhile, teachers said the low-cost iPad would be a game-changer."For my classrooms, it just means we'll have access to more creative tools than we've had before. We have more access to innovative products and ideas," said Jennifer Smith, a teacher at South Middle School in Arlington Heights."There are definitely certain features the Apple ecosystem provides that Chromebook definitely can't so not just more affordable, it keeps to vision of creativity and all wonderful things that can be accomplished with Apple products," said Rita Mortenson, an educational technology coach at a high school in Verona, Wis.Bottom line: Apple has to get the decision makers and the educators to buy into this, and there was certainly a lot of excitement at Lane Tech.