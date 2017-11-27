City of Chicago sues Uber over 2016 data breach

CHICAGO (WLS) --The City of Chicago has filed suit against Uber in relation to the massive data breach that exposed the personal information of 57 million Uber users and drivers.
Though the hack happened in late 2016, the rideshare service only disclosed it last week.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx announced are suing Uber for failing to adequately protect its customers and drivers.
"We filed this lawsuit because Uber must be held accountable for its actions which have made its customers vulnerable to identity theft, fraud, and other abuse," said State's Attorney Foxx. "Consumers expect and deserve protection from disclosure of their personal information. I am committed to ensuring that those who don't follow these laws cannot simply sweep it under the rug."
Uber released a statement, saying, "We take this matter very seriously and we are happy to answer any questions regulators may have. We are committed to changing the way we do business, putting integrity at the core of every decision we make, and working hard to re-gain the trust of consumers."
On Nov. 21, the company revealed hackers were able to take data including the names and driver's license numbers of 600,000 drivers in the U.S., and personal information of 57 million Uber users worldwide, including the aforementioned drivers. That information included names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers, the company said.
In 2014, data from 50,000 Uber drivers were compromised in another hack.