HACKING

VIDEO: How to reboot your router to disable Russian-linked malware

EMBED </>More Videos

Netgear routers are among those targeted by the VPNFilter malware that has infected 500,000 routers worldwide, according to the F.B.I. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The FBI is warning the public to reboot the routers they have in their home or office to disrupt a malware that may have infected as many as 500,000 routers in 54 countries.

According to investigators, the VPNFilter malware was created by the same Russian-linked hackers who infiltrated the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware

The bureau said it was able to take down a website that was controlling the malware before the second phase could be unleashed. The malware is capable of collecting personal information that passes through the infected routers, block web traffic and disable the devices. The FBI said rebooting routers will disrupt the malware and help the bureau identify which networking devices were affected.

So far, the routers affected were manufactured by Linksys, Mikrotik, Netgear, QNAP and TP-Link.

Follow these steps to reboot your router:
1. Turn off the device.
2. Unplug the router from the electrical outlet.

3. Leave the device unplugged for at least 30 seconds.
4. Plug the router back into the electrical outlet and power the device on.
5 Check to see if your internet connection was re-established.

As an additional security measure, the FBI suggests you update your router's firmware and set a new password.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyFBIhackingcomputersinternetpasswordtechnologyabc7 originalsrussia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
HACKING
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
Consumer Reports: How to choose a VPN
Calif. teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Fortnite players frustrated by account hacking
More hacking
TECHNOLOGY
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
Consumer Reports: Is buying a used phone a good deal?
More Technology
Top Stories
8 killed in Memorial Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
VIDEO: Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager
Local coffee shops see opportunity in Starbucks' Tuesday afternoon closure
Woman, 82, beaten to death in Chicago Heights
Recently ID'd Chicago area sailor killed at Pearl Harbor comes home
Snoop Dogg sets Guinness World Record by making largest gin & juice
Convicted sex offender caught masturbating, looking at porn at Riverside library
Show More
Body pulled from Garfield Park lagoon
VIDEO: pizza worker shoots, kills attacker wearing clown mask
Northwestern student falls four stories from frat house
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
19-year-old Palatine man dies in accidental drowning
More News