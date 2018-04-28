Thieves steal money, gun from armored truck in NW Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

An armored vehicle was robbed early Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, police said. Authorities said the thieves made off with the driver's gun and six figures-worth of money. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An armored vehicle was robbed early Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

Hammond police said a driver/security guard of a Brinks armored truck was servicing an ATM outside the Chase bank located in the 4200 block of Calument Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. when two masked men drove into the lot and fired one shot at the truck.

Police said the men took three bags of money from the truck and took the security officer's gun before driving off. Authorities have not released a specific figure for how much money was taken but said it could be six figures-worth of cash. The security officer was uninjured.

The suspects were described as two black males, approximately 20 to 30 years old.

FBI agents are working with Hammond detectives to investigate. The FBI said the suspects' getaway car, a brown Cadillac, was found torched in a field about two miles away on Chicago's far South Side.

Valerie Cardoza lives across from the field where the car was found and said she's glad that the fire didn't cause more damage given the conditions of the field.

"Very tall and very dry so in the summer time it could have probably been a worse fire," she said.

Arnold Garza lives next door to the field and watched as police searched for the suspects, one working with a dog and another armed with an assault rifle.

"I mean it's just pretty scary not knowing that it happened pretty close to home," he said. "I'm just happy that we're all safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Daniel Bates at 219-852-2979.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmored car heistatmHammondHegewisch
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of 3 found shot to death in Matteson
Man faces federal charge after alleged Gold Coast carjacking spree
R Kelly dropped from 'Love Jam' concert at UIC Pavilion
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
Missing trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
White House corps toasts press freedom; Trump a no-show
3-alarm fire strikes Waukegan apartment building
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Show More
Seattle Seahawks draft a player with one hand, the first in modern NFL history
Man shoots wife going to bathroom, mistaking her for burglar
Judge orders release of more sealed documents in Jason Van Dyke police shooting case
Fire alarms distributed in Englewood as part of 'Sound the Alarm' effort
More News