Black ice leads to multiple crashes on Chicago roads

Black ice has caused a number of problems on Chicago roadways Sunday night and Monday morning.There was no rain overnight, with the last precipitation coming on Saturday, but there were some very slick spots that caused crashes like one SUV that lost control and flipped at Canalport Avenue exit off of the Dan Ryan Expressway. Two people inside were able to get out.Also overnight at 130th Street and Doty Avenue, an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle. It appeared the ambulance was going eastbound when the westbound vehicle tried to slow down.The dangerous road conditions caused the vehicle to fishtail and hit the front of ambulance before going down an embankment. It's not clear if anyone suffered injuries in that crash.A crash at 87th Street and Holland Road in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood occurred after a water main break sent water flowing into the streets."Black ice, you can kill yourself. I just saw three cars in an accident and there was almost two more accidents just standing here," said Antonio Corey.