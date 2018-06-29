TRAFFIC

Blue Island Branch of Metra Electric Line to shut down July 7 for track work

Metra conductors give the all-clear sign in Blue Island, Ill. (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Blue Island Branch of the Metra Electric Line will be shut down next Saturday, July 7, while workers replace rail ties along the line.

Anyone wanting to take a train from Blue Island will have to go to the Kensington/115th Street station.

The entire updating project is expected to take six weeks, but this specific line will only be shut down Saturday, July 7.

"We understand that this will inconvenience some of our customers, but track projects like this are absolutely essential to maintaining safe and high-quality rail service," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "In this case, taking the branch out of service for a weekend will allow us to replace significantly more ties in a shorter period of time, thereby limiting the overall impact to our customers and making much more efficient use of our workforce."

The Blue Island Branch doesn't operate on Sundays. For more information, visit metrarail.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetraBlue IslandCalumet ParkChicagoWest Pullman
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 seriously hurt in Elgin rollover crash
Metra to add extra trains for Pride Parade
Metra BNSF signal problems near Naperville cause delays, cancel some trains
1 killed in Glendale Heights crash on North Avenue
More Traffic
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Artists descend upon Streator to paint town's history
Jury rules against former CPD detective Guevara, awards $17M to victim
Capital Gazette journalists focus on publishing Annapolis newspaper
Father Pfleger plans march on Dan Ryan Expressway amid CPD concerns
Attorneys work to reunite 2 Brazilian boys in Chicago with fathers
Show More
Some homeowners in foreclosure clusters seeing higher property taxes
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
Grandson charged in death of Gary woman found after house fire
Cubs' Javier Baez, fiancée welcome newborn son
Men found dead in burning car in Joliet Township had been shot: officials
More News