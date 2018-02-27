TRAFFIC

CTA adding 1,000 new cameras, improving lighting at stations as part of security plan

The CTA has a new plan for improving security across the system. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA is planning safety improvements across the city, ranging from new cameras to better lighting.

Technology is going to play a big part in the upgrades and the city hopes it makes CTA riders feel safer.

Tuesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce the Safe and Secure program. What that will do is add 1,000 new cameras and upgrade 3,800 older cameras across the CTA system to high definition.

The city will also invest$15 million for new lighting, repairs and other improvements at all 146 CTA rail stations. Plus, new cameras will be installed at more than 100 bus turnaround stations.

The city will add video monitors at all CTA rail stations to help CTA workers monitor customer activity and monitor the stations.

The program is funded by a new fee on ride-hailing services.
