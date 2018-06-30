CTA installs new HD cameras at Red Line stations

The CTA is announcing new HD cameras at Red Line stations.New HD security cameras have been installed along several stations along the Red Line. The mayor's office said more than 50 HD cameras were added or upgraded in and round the stations at Clark and Division, Chicago and State and Grand and State.The new cameras were put in to help reduce violence on Chicago trains.When the upgrade is finished, there will be 1,000 new HD cameras throughout the CTA system and upgrading more than 3,800 older-model cameras across the system.