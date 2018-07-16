TRAFFIC

CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield

EMBED </>More Videos

CTA Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 35th and Garfield Monday morning due to a loss of power. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 35th and Garfield Monday morning due to a loss of power.

The CTA first tweeted about the problem around 7:30 a.m., saying that Red Line trains were standing at 47th due to a power outage.

Shuttle buses were made available between 35th and 95th. Riders should consider other CTA bus and train lines as alternates.

CTA officials said trains were operating with delays between Howard and 35th and between Garfield and 95th as crews worked to fix the problem.

The 29 State bus and the Green Line were suggested as alternates, but around 8:04 a.m. the CTA tweeted about Green Line trains standing at Cicero.

Around 8:30 a.m., Green Line service was suspended between Central and Conservatory due to a report of a suspicious package at Cicero. Officials suggested using the 20 Madison and 29 State buses as well as other train lines as an alternate.

Police cleared the scene and service resumed around 8:45 a.m.

Red Line service resumed around 8:40 a.m. after power was restored.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCTApower outageChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Study finds about half of parents use cell phones while driving with kids in car
Design unveiled for new CTA Damen Green Line Station
Wrong-way driver ID'd in crash that killed father, 4 daughters
N.J. man, 4 daughters killed in Del. crash; wife survives
More Traffic
Top Stories
Activists speaking out after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
President Trump, Putin sit down for closely watched summit
Arrest made in 1988 slaying of 8-year-old Indiana girl April Tinsley
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Boy, 6, seriously injured in Fox River boating accident
Man killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Show More
Woman fatally struck by CTA train on West Side, police say
Father of 43 children found beaten in West Side home
CVS apologizes after Chicago manager calls police on black woman over coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
More News